Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie has publicly declared that she is the one and only wife of her husband Prince Okojie. The pregnant mother of three, during the promotion for her new movie ‘Legend Of Inikpi’, introduced herself as an actress, entrepreneur, mother, and one and only wife…with much emphasis and extra attitude.

Mercy Johnson has been up and about with her new movie ever since she revealed that she and her husband are expecting their fourth child. The actress cum producer also took the chance to thank her fans for their support and patronage as the Cinema halls sell out for her new movie.

“@thelegendofinikpi is in Cinemas nationwide and your support has been awesome ..

Thank you so much everyone.

The Legend Of Inikpi in cinemas Nationwide.”, She wrote

