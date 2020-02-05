Controversial OAP Toke Makinwa has a message for instagram preachers and evangelists that won’t let her live her life without they interfering with that moral lessons.

She puts her feelings straight to them in a new post, informing them that she can’t stand them. She wrote;

Set awon “holy pass” geng, na me know Jesus pass, on that day we shall all see who makes it to heaven, stop trying to figure out another person’s spiritual journey, it’s between them and God and last I checked God don’t need no PA.

I can’t stand over religious people, if you’ve been saved, great! Let other people work our their salvation without your judgement. Work on remaining saved, leave we the struggling people alone, God loves us like that.

