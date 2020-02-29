Popular blogger and entrepreneur, Linda Ikeji has revealed how much she can’t wait to have another baby.

Linda Ikeji made the secret known when reacting to the great news of her sister, Laura Ikeji who just welcomed her second child with her husband, Ogbonna Kanu.

The famous blogger while congratulating Laura on the birth of her new daughter whom they named ‘Laurel’ stated how glad she is and can’t wait to have another adventure that motherhood brings.

She posted:

Linda Ikeji has a gorgeous baby boy already.

HOT NOW

Zamfara Governor pays surprise visit to a public boarding school, forces the principal to eat what he feeds the students (Video)

Davido buys a French Bulldog worth N2m, names her 30BG (Photos)

BREAKING: 28 persons quarantined in Ogun state over Coronavirus