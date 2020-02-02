Zone 2 Police Public Relations Officer, Dolapo Badmus has reacted to a viral report that she made a post saying that men can sue women who refuse coming to their house after sending transport fare.

In the report that has made major headlines on several blogs, she was alleged to have said the lawsuit is backed by Act 29:Section 132 of the criminal code and can attract a 5 year imprisonment sentence.

However in an Instagram post, Dolapo Badmus dissociated herself from the report and further described it as a “false statement”.

She wrote;