Burna Boy is known to make good music but he can also handle himself on the range. Burna posted a video on Thursday which showed him pulling the trigger in an indoor target shooting and his target was quite accurate.

He posted the video with a caption that bragged about the accuracy of his target and it certainly looked like he’s got some talent, focusing down the barrel and eliminating the enemy but he also stated that the Army is not his thing because he doenot like taking order, so he’s talent will certainly remain at the indoor target shootings.

Just to let you know i could have been the number one shooter for the Army but i don’t like taking orders., he wrote.

