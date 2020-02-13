Music producer, Samklef praises himself on social media with claims that he created the foundation for afrobeats genre, which he specifically indicated as new school afrobeats.

The producer who relocated to the USA after his productivity was no longer respected in Nigeria, revealed this on Instagram today, February 13th.

The singer took to his Instagram page to implore Nigerians to put some respect on his name for laying the foundation for afrobeats.

He added that he also should be respected for creating the pattern and tempo that the new school artistes are now creating.

He wrote: “If you all talking about Afrobeats (new school) foundation, you need to pit some respect on Samklef name. Respect the producers who created the pattern and tempo that u all are now replicating… respect Samklef… cause I no dey leak ass no mean say I no know my value.”

