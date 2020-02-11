Singer and songwriter, Augustine Miles Kelechi popularly known as Tekno is not taking the adventure of fatherhood lightly as he enjoys a priceless moment with his daughter.

Being a father is not an easy thing as well as an opportunity which everyone is looking forward to, Tekno who has now been opportuned to be one is relishing every moment.

The ‘Surulere’ crooner took to Instagram to share a lovely picture of himself and his wonderful daughter having a timeout.

Tekno via the caption gushed about how much love he has for his daughter as he wrote: I love you more than life 🦋

See photo below:

Tekno had his gorgeous daughter with Lola Rae, a beautiful Nigerian-British dancer.

However, their relationship seems to have gone on a low profile in recent times as both of them seems to have gone their different ways.

