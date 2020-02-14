Multi-talented and award-winning Nollywood actress, Nse Ikpe-Etim, and her hubby, Clifford Sule, mark the occasion of their wedding anniversary today February 14th. The couple got married in a Lagos state registry in 2013 and today Nse took to social media to pen down a sweet note to her husband of 7 years.

She wrote;

”It’s been 7 years now and I never thought we’d make it this far.. Life has not been perfect, I haven’t been perfect and they’ve been times when we just wanted to down tools, questioned our choices and decisions that led us here.

I am glad we held on tighter irregardless of all the elements, we let our love prevail. 7 years hasn’t been easy, it’s been pure work and commitment. It gets easier because we have each other, yes we are different, but here we are even tighter… our storms have made us closer even braver to face more only because we have each other.

You’ve taught me that love is not easy, not comfortable but love is more beautiful when it undergoes changes. I love the past (all of it) and cant wait for the future… Happy Anniversary to us both”, she wrote

