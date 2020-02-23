A Nigerian woman via a sub delivery account on Twitter, has sought for the advise of Nigerians over her marital issues.
The woman who has had the luxury of her husband helping her out with chores in the house told the platform how she unknowingly gave her him her mom’s undies to wash. The new mom had her mother over for ‘omugwo’ (post natal aid) and her husband asked for her clothes as he was about to do laundry, her mom also tagged along by his passing her basket of dirty clothes.
The unsuspecting husband began washing till he spotted an odd looking fabric which turned out to be his mother-in-law’s ‘draws’. Another twist to the story is that the mother-in-law saw nothing wrong In him washing her undies. ‘Can’t you wash your mom’s undies?’. She asked.
Read her story below:
– Gist for the timeline. pic.twitter.com/n5gYPMwx1R
— Postsubman (@Postsubman) February 23, 2020
