A law student has been receiving a lot of applause for losing weight and looking fit aftere he took to Instagram to share his weight loss photos and opened up about his gym routine and how he lost 60 kgs to achieving the body size he wanted in just 8months.

The student identified with @felix_okoro1 on instagram revealed he wasn’t happy with the way he looked so he began his weight loss journey in 2019. I wanted to be healthy, strong, most especially happy for who I was, Felix wrote on Instagram.

He said by walking for at least 1 hour a day, before his friend told him of a final year project on weight loss and he decided to give it a try. He said he began his weight loss journey in 2019 with 150 kg and 8 months later, he weighs 90kg.

The law student wrote;

I’ve always though weight loss was going to be a horrible and stressful experience. I wanted to be healthy, strong, most especially happy for who I was.

Don’t get me wrong, someone can be on the plus side and be happy for who they are. But for me it was hard for me to be ‘fat and happy’. When you’re unhappy with yourself and how you look, you would try to change yourself, in order to accept yourself. People would tell me “I like that you are happy with the way you look” and I’ll reply with a smile “Yes I am” but deep down I knew I wasn’t. I started walking for at least 1 hour a day before my friend told me of a final year project on weight loss and I decided to give it a try. We used dance cardio by #keairalashae for the workout and I continued with the workouts even after the project ended.

I started my journey in 2019 with 150 kg and 8 months later, I weigh 90kg I think it’s time to hit the gym

