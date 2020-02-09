Nigerian singer Teniola Apata, professionally known as Teni D Entertainer has thrown social media into a frenzy after she announced that she’ll compete and emerge as the winner in next year’s Lagos City Marathon.

This comes after Emmanuel Gyang and his wife, Deborah Pam, emerged as the first Nigerians to complete the 42km race at the 2020 Lagos City Marathon. Gyang, was the first male Nigerian, to have finished 33rd position with a time of 2:25.30secs whilst his wife, Pam was the first female Nigerian to get to finish in her category, finishing 14th overall with a time of 2:45.17secs.

Teni in a previous tweet claimed that she intends to win the 2020 marathon but on seeing that her plans to emerge top had been taken over by a power couple, the artiste has scheduled it for next year 2021.

HOT NOW