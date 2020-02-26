Popular Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson pulled major attention on social media when she posted a video of herself behaving in a silky and playful way.

”Silly and Playful” has always been in her biography which one can easily tell from how jovial she acts on movie sets and some roles she plays in most of her movies.

Mercy Johnson is pregnant with her 4th child and unlike any other pregnant lady that will act fierce, the actress still jokes around and has decided to put smile on the faces of her fans with this video.

In the video, she can be seen wearing her husbands shirt and shoes walking like a man and her behavior actually got many of her followers laughing when they saw the video.

She eventually got everyone with her walking and the kind of shoe she was wearing which one could see was not her size.

She captioned the video “If no be this belle ehhh,@realwarripikin wetin dey play? 😂😂😂😂Shirt and shoe by @princeodiokojie 😂😂he is finally TIRED.😂😂😂 “

video below;

