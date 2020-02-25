One of the problems in relationships today is about ladies expecting the guys to give them money generously so as to prove they can truly cater for their needs.

A twitter user identified as Mr Dutch seems to support spending on ladies as he stated that any man who cannot spend on the lady doesn’t have any reason of being with her in the first place.

According to him such man should go and work as he doesn’t deserve the lady.

He said, “If you’re a guy, and you don’t give your girlfriend daily pocket money and weekly allowances… at least 200k weekly, you don’t need a girlfriend .. go and work. You don’t deserve that girl bro. No cap.”

However, his statement has caused a debate on Twitter, while some people supported his statement, majority of people including his followers were against his opinion as they fired back at him.

