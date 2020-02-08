Nigeria’s foremost cross-dresser and self acclaimed male barbie, Idris Okeneye popularly known as Bobrisky has declared that any other crossdresser not given a certificate of approval by him will die of suffering.

Bob said this today after he shared new photos via his instagram page were he declared that he was the number one male barbie doll in Nigeria and that his reigns and supremacy is not coming to an end anytime soon, as he has come to stay.

Bobrisky had posted via IG;

A fan had asked him via his comment section if he had heard of the new group of crosdressers springing up in the country, he replied and said any of such individuals who don’t seek his validation will die of suffering.

See exchange below

