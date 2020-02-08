A Nigerian lady on social media has confused many Nigerians with her rather brain-tasking question as regards marriage.

Identified as @reminola on Twitter, the lady asked how women would feel if they they’re married to a male widower who still has photos of his late wife hung on the wall in their home.

Reminola wrote: ”If you married a widower, would you be okay with him having photos of his late wife hanging in your home?”

See her post:

A Nigerian Evangelist named Victor Edet, has taken to tge social media to declare that Super Falcons star player and Barcelona star, Asisat Oshoala, and PSG player, Neymar Jr, woouldn’t make heaven.

HOT NOW