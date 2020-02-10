According to the reports, the President of the Student Union Government of the Federal Polytechnic Ilaro, Adegboye Emmanuel Olatunji, was nabbed alongside another member of the Aiye (Black Axe) Cult during the weekend.
He was nabbed in a full cultist regalia.
The report disclosed that Olatunji was elected the President of the school SUG in December 2019.
