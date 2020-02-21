Popular Nigerian singer, Speed Darlington is dishing shady posts on his social media page today, and we can’t stop wondering what he is up to.

First, the controversial singer shot subtle shades at Mr Eazi and his girlfriend, Temi Otedola. He expressed disbelief that true love genuinely exists between his colleague Mr. Eazi and his girlfriend, Temi Otedola – the daughter of Nigerian business mogul, Femi Otedola.

Shortly after that, he took to his Instagram page to share a picture of he and Naira Marley shaking hands and revealed that he and Naira have no beef as he considers him to be a son.

He wrote: No beef between us but he still my son. I been on the scene before him and I have been dropping big booty music video since 2010 he’s my son.

Only thing is that I took for ever to go home he went home before me & dominated the radio that’s all, but I’m coming right back for the rest of the year radio is mine every penny I saved in America I will spend it all on radio.

