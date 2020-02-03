Popular media personality Daddy Freeze has reacted to the Protest led by General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Pastors Adeboye. For once, the social critic and clergyman agree on the same thing after Freeze took to his Instagram page to laud the efforts of ‘Daddy G.O’ who led scores of RCCG members that trooped out en-masse for the peaceful demonstration over the gruesome killings in the northern part of the nation and other parts.

Good one 👏 Pastor Adeboye, proud of you on this one! Pastor Enoch Adeboye and RCCG are conducting a protest march against the killings in the land. Freeze wrote.

