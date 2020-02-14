Nigerian rapper, MI Abaga has finally conceded that he needs a girlfriend and can’t get one for himself. The ace rapper took to twitter to plead with Nigerians to help pair him with a good lady that would go into a relationship with him.

He wrote:

Single.. in my 30’s.. average height 👀.. upcoming musican 🙏🏾🙏🏾.. side hustle as entrepreneur 💰.. Twitter do your thing

The tweet has garnered a lot of attention especially the part of MI’s profile that describes him as averaged height. See some funny comments below:

HOT NOW