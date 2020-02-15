On Friday, February 14th, Nigerian Disc Jockey, DJ Cuppy sends a friendly reminder to everyone on her Instagram, that she still remains single and searching.

The disc jockey has made this known times without numbers but nothing changed even after multiple announcements but she is not giving up on relationship yet. Cuppy has been lamenting over being single despite rumors that she is romantically linked to heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua. However, she thrashed such notions but it appears she is still single and desperate for a partner.

Today being Valentine’s day, she seems to be fed up with the mushiness all over the gram and took to her Instagram page to remind her fans that she is still very much single and searching with a picture saying “Single AF”

See her post below:

HOT NOW