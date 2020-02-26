Has Popular Nollywood actress, Ini Edo found with music producer, Larry Gaaga, years after she walked out of marriage with her husband of six years, which she claims to have no regret of breaking up with?

If you know have information about Ini Edo, you will know she was once in marriage for years. She got married to an American-based Nigerian businessman, Phillip in 2008. She walked out of the marriage in September, 2014, following accusations of domestic violence and cheating.

Six years after that, we have observed a gorgeous look of things from a photo circulating on social media that featured the actress and Larry Gaaga, and we think there may be a romantic thing between them.

Nigerian music producer Larry Gaaga shared an intimate photo of himself and Ini Edo on Instagram which has spark dating rumors. The music producer shared a lovely photo where he was holding Ini Edo’s waist and the caption was something else.

From the caption one could say the two are planning on somethings as he hints on building a new life rather than fighting the old.

He wrote “The SECRET of change is to FOCUS all your ENERGY,not on FIGHTING the OLD,but on BUILDING the NEW

.

.

My mandy👸❤️💯 @iniedo 💋 “

post below;

HOT NOW