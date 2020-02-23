According to the reports, the Italian football authorities have ordered the postponement of three Serie A football matches on Sunday over coronavirus fears in northern Italy.

The affected matches include matches between title-chasing Inter Milan and Sampdoria, Atalanta against Sassuolo and Hellas Verona versus Cagliari.

According to the reports, the matches have now been pushed back to avoid the spread of the virus with 79 confirmed cases in an outbreak that has claimed two lives in the country.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced late on Saturday evening that all sporting events in the Veneto and Lombardy regions would be suspended on Sunday.

Inter Milan are 6 points behind league leaders, Juventus, who played on Saturday.