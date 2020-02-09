Iyabo Ojo and Faithia Williams are on a very serious battle and it is starting to get very ugly! Faithia is currently in Istanbul to celebrate her 51st birthday with fans, friends and family and happily enough she got engaged to her current “boyfriend” there. Iyabo in a cryptic way has responded to her arch rival’s engagement news.

Iyabo Ojo, who immediately went to her social media page to share a clip of her laughing hysterically in an apparent reaction to the news that Faithia Williams is engaged.

We ofcourse do not find it funny, but there might be some insider information that Iyabo Ojo knows that which we have not been privy to, otherwise we just don’t find anything funny in a lady getting engaged to her boyfriend.

We have the video clip below, to which Iyabo Ojo tagged “I laugh in peace”

