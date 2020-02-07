Singer, Iyanya has been charged with alleged car theft by the Police Special Fraud Unit (PSFU), Ikoyi, Lagos State.

He was Tuesday dragged to court and arraigned before Justice Okikiolu-Ighile of an Igbosere High Court, according to a report by TheNation.

Prosecution counsel, Mr. Chukwu Agwu, alleged that the singer committed the offence sometimes in September 2018.

The court heard that the defendant allegedly dishonestly converted to his use or of another person, a Black Toyota Land Cruiser Prado SUV marked MAVINIY.

Agwu told the court that the said vehicle belongs to the Iyanya’s former management company, The Temple Management Company Ltd.

The singer, however, pleaded not guilty after the charge was read to him. Justice Okikiolu-Ighile subsequently released him to his lawyer and adjourned till February 27 and March 17, for ruling on his bail application and commencement of trial.

HOT NOW