Jaruma has spilled some dirty secrets on her Instagram page about Olamide and her alleged babymama who she did not directly mention her name but we all know it is Maria Okan.

Jaaruma alleged that she used her sexual enhancement products to break the union if the rapper with his fiancé, Bukunmi Aysha. She started off her post by showing praises on Bukunmi, the legitimate fiancée of Olamide while shading Maria Okan that she should go and hug a transformer.

She then went ahead to the comment section to confirm that Olamide’s alleged babymama used her product in attempt to break their home.

She wrote;

Bukunmi Aysha! The ONLY woman @olamide knows, Loves & ACKNOWLEDGES PUBLICLY 👏👏👏 EVERY OTHER HOME BREAKER SHOULD GO AND HUG TRANSFORMER…!!!!! Home-breaker THAT WILL ONLY COME AFTER U HAVE FINISHED SUFFERING WITH UR MAN SINCE WHEN HE HAD NOTHING….. Now HE IS SUCCESSFUL & U WANT TO REAP WHERE U DID NOT SOW thunder 🌩 ⚡️ kee u there…!!!!!

Jaruma is no longer Mamalawo! Jaruma is now a BLOGGER, talking about everything & everyone in marriages & relationships! PLEASE USE THE SAME ENERGY U USE TO ABUSE JARUMA ON OTHER PAGES! Don’t u dare say mind ur business Jaruma! Don’t u dare!