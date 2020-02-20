Nigerian singer, Jaywon in a latest statement has supported Pastor E.A Adeboye on his statement that no man should marry a woman who can’t cook.

The statement by the respected man of God has thrown social media into a debate in support and against the statement with many celebrities joining in it as well.

Jaywon said, “How many men can come out proudly and say my wife doesn’t know how to cook or take care of the house? A real hustler will provide for his family and even employ a maid and cook but Naaaaa we are Africans and not just African but proud YORUBA MAN (LOCAL ONE FOR THAT MATTER OO) My wife must sabi cook even if she no go cook all the time but must sabi………”

