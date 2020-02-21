JJC Skillz has again made a declaration of love to his wife, Funke Akindele on instagram with an interesting video of a Muslim preacher that shared some underrated secret to a happy marriage.

JJC Skillz shared the video on his Instagram page on Friday, 21gst of February. In the video shared by JJC Skillz, the Imam is seen granting an interview broadcast on Eman Channel.

The Imam said: “If my wife were to phone me now and tell me, ‘move to the left.’ I’d move to the left even if there’s no place. Out of love. That’s it. So what? If that makes her happy, it makes her happy. You know, people might say this guy is a chicken. I don’t mind being called a chicken. I’ll even quack quack for you a little bit, so long as she’s happy. Mashallah

Yeah, if that’s what makes your marriage, let it be. I’m telling you and I know that you might be surprised. It’s a reality.”

Reacting to the video, JJC Skillz wrote: “HAPPY WIFE HAPPY LIFE @funkejenifaakindele I’ve got you 24 Hours. 24/7 Til the end of time.”

Watch the video below;

