Relationship expert and blogger, Joro Olumofin in a statement has disclosed why most relationship and marriages are not working.

Taking to his page, Joro stated that many marriages today are suffering because the women in it are not getting orgasms.

”A lot of marriages & relationships are suffering because women are not having orgasms. So many wives have written me because of this Orgasm issue. Husbands / Boyfriends are not paying attention. It’s a shame that a lot of wives have never had penetrative orgasm. They only have orgasms when they masturbate.

This technique In the video above allows you :

1️⃣Penetrate your lady with your Penis whilst also stimulating her Clitoris with your finger

2️⃣Allows you kiss her ear & bite her neck

3️⃣Lastly, allows you stimulate her nipples at the same time. Your woman deserve happiness. It’s not fair if you cum and she doesn’t.

This road to your lady “cumin” is a process.

If your man is not willing to learn. He is not a serious minded partner.”

