The murder of former Nigerian footballer Tiyamiyu Kareem (Kaka) has received a lot of outcry amongst Nigerians. Reports reach us now states that a massive protest against the Special Anti Robbery Squad is currently ongoing at the Sagamu/Remo axis of Ogun State.
The locals, mostly women took to the streets with leaves and other makeshift placards while chanting in Yoruba, saying ‘enough is enough, we don’t want SARS in our town anymore’
More updates to follow…
