If you are conversant with Nigerian singer, Kelly Handsome, social media handle, you would have noticed his habit of showing off and professing love to his girlfriend, Lolo.

Well, it looks like Kelly Handsome will be walking to the altar soon with her. This is because the singer got on one knee this weekend to propose. And of course Lolo said yes!

Kelly Handsome took to his Instagram handle to photo of the proposal.

See here

HOT NOW

Iyabo Ojo reacts to Fathia Williams’ engagement at 51 (Video)

My first slap from hubby felt like a dream, actress Mercy Aigbe recounts marital experience

Hushpuppi orders 300 million naira Cullinan Mansory after selling his purple customised Rolls Royce