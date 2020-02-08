Kenyan runner, David Barmasai Tumo has emerged the winner of AccessBank Lagos City Marathon for the year 2020.

The race was championed by Access Bank. It started in front of the National Stadium Surulere and ended at the Eko Atlantic City, Victoria Island.

The Third Mainland Bridge, Osborne road, Parkview and Lekki/Ikoyi link bridge were among roads that were closed for the annual activity.

Jay Jay Okocha and some other dignitaries also took part in the race.

In 2019, Ethiopian national, Sintayehu Legese won the race in a finishing time of 2 hours 17 minutes 28 seconds in the men’s category. His female compatriot Dinke Meserete finished first in the women’s category.

