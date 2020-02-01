Funeral arrangements for the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant who died alongside his daughter and 7 others in a Helicopter crash last weekend is currently underway and reports have emerged that a public memorial that may be held at the LA Coliseum, which seats 78,000 for Southern Cal and Rams football compared to 19,000 for Lakers games at Staples Center.

Here’s what TMZ reported:

“Kobe Bryant’s public memorial could be such a massive event, organizers are considering holding it at the famous L.A. Coliseum because the Staples Center simply isn’t big enough.

“Our sources tell us … a meeting took place this week to discuss where Kobe’s eventual memorial might go down in the coming weeks or even months. People who were in the room say a few venues were considered — some made more sense than others.

“Of course, the Staples Center is considered ‘The House That Kobe Built’ — but it only holds around 20,000 people — and judging by the massive response to his death, organizers feel they should be ready for a MUCH larger crowd.”

Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, the Lakers, and the City of Los Angeles are working together on picking a time and place for a funeral and memorial, Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti told KABC.

“We really want to listen to Vanessa, to the Lakers, and make sure that we have a chance and the right way to mourn together, as people have been doing spontaneously out on the streets in the next day or two,” Garcetti said. “Laying him to rest will be something which we are here, ready to help support the family however, wherever and whenever.”

