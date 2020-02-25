Nollywood actor cum movie producer, Kunle Afod has brought his wife, Desola Afod a brand new car.

The news was made public by his excited wife, who was delighted at the new gift as she took to Instagram to shower prayers on him.

She wrote, “To my husband @kunleafod 

When I say I love you more, I mean I love you more than any obstacle that could ever try and come between us.

I appreciate your hustling spirit

Money will always meet money in your hand and God will perfect everything that concerns you ❤

Thank you AFOD @kunleafod 

My tears are tears of joy cuz am just that 1 person so many people looked down on

Oju oni tiyin

Asiri yin a maa bo”

Kunle Afod is one of the popular faces in the Yoruba movie industry, however, he has had opportunities to play in some English movies as well.

