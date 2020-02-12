It’s just 7months after Nigerian dancer Korra Obidi gave birth to her daughter, June and the toddler is already winning on every side and making intense use of her talent to make money.

Korra Obidi announces on Instagram this week her daughter, June has been signed to LA Models Management. The toddler now has an official social media page under the LA models management where she has over 72k followers. LA Models is the largest modelling agency on the West Coast and one of the most respected in the world. It is one of the most successful agencies in the modelling industry.

Another post was also shared on June’s official social media page, to make the announcement and according to her post, she was scouted by her aunt identified as Tracy. In the photos shared by June, she was spotted with her mother posing in the LA Models Management office and was captured happily smiling at the camera.

The beautiful princess said she has resumed work already. The news gathered positive responses from her fans and followers, who took to her comment section to congratulate and wish her well.

