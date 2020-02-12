Adun Farombi, the beautiful daughter of Moji Olaiya, a Nollywood actress, who died in 2018, will celebrating her 21st birthday and she has started uploading lovely photos of self on her Instagram page.

The beautiful damsel who shared a striking resemblance with her late mom, graduated from Babcock university in 2018.

Long before mother’s her death in Canada, where she went to have her second baby, Moji Olaiya, who was one of the children of veteran trumpeter Victor Olaiya, married Adun’s father but divorced him.

Adun’s birthday falls on February 25 and the she seems very excited to reach the big 21.

Happy birthday in advance to her! See more photos below:

