Fashion blogger and entrepreneur, Laura Ikeji Kanu, who is also a sister to Nigerian top blogger, Linda Ikeji has welcomed a newborn baby with her husband Ogbonna Kanu.

According to the reports, the couple welcomed their baby girl in the United State of America and named her Laurel.

Laurel will be Laura Ikeji and her footballer hubby second child as they already have a son, named Ryan.

Ogbonna Kanu is the brother of Nigerian legendary footballer, Kanu Nwankwo.

Prior to the photos of the new born baby surfacing on the social media, fans of the fashion entrepreneur had already been sending their congratulatory messages.

