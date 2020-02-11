Popular fashion blogger, Laura Ikeji took to Instagram to wow the face of fans with a new bikini picture.

Laura Ikeji who made a name for herself in the industry gave fans a glimpse of the sauce she’s serving this year.

The beautiful screen diva caused a traffic on her instagram page with the sultry picture which has got her fans on their toes.

She captioned the post with a message that shows how far she has gone in the entertainment world.

Laura Ikeji wrote:

Dear Instagram, even when I’m outta the country and don’t post as often as I used to, u still pay me heavy. Thank u. Daily income, still influencing heavy . Life is sweet.

Laura Ikeji is expecting her second child with adorable husband as she has been updating fans on the development of the pregnancy by uploading picture of her baby bump.

HOT NOW

FCMB set to sponsor young girl that was found reading at their ATM gallery (Photos)

Bobrisky and Tonto Dikeh set to have the first same sex marriage in Nigeria, announce wedding plans

Fans go crazy as Mercy Eke and her boyfriend on script, Paul Okoye step out from a Roll Royce