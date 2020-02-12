Veteran musician and songwriter, Dr Victor Abimbola Olaiya is dead, aged 90. The sad news was revealed by Bimbo Esho, Managing Director of Evergreen Music Company Ltd, through a statement on Wednesday.

According to the statement, Sir Victor Olaiya gave up the ghost at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) on Wednesday afternoon.

He said:

“We pray that the soul of the Doyen of Highlife music finds repose with his creator while wishing the family and entire music community the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss”

The death of the music icon is a great loss to the entertainment industry as he’s known for his evergreen songs which are still being enjoyed by people actually the globe.

