Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim seems to be throwing subtle shades at somebody we do not know about yet identified. She posted a photo of herself teasing someone, shortly after one of her ex shared his regrets about ever revealing that he cheated on her.

He revealed fans have continually come for him as they keep on firing at him and he can’t take it anymore, he only cheated and didn’t commit murder.

Shortly after that, Juliet Ibrahim also made a post she classified some set of people as a$$holes and scumbags adding the fact that its directed to all those she knows.

She wrote “Let’s have a toast for the douchebags, Let’s have a toast for the assholes, Let’s have a toast for the scumbags, Every one of them that I know… #AToastToLife @atoasttolifebook www.atoasttolifebook.com

RUN AWAY AS FAST AS YOU CAN…”

