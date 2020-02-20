Female disk jockey and singer, DJ Cuppy has taken the role of a counselor as she advised her single fans to shoot the shots.

DJ Cuppy took to micro blogging site, Twitter to advise fans who are in the singles club.

The ‘Gelato’ crooner advised her millions of fans to shoot their shots as she noted that life is too short.

She tweeted:

Life is too short… SHOOT YOUR SHOT

Most “good” things that have happened to me in my career have been because of risks I’ve taken. YOU DONT ASK, YOU DONT GET! #Facts

DJ Cuppy’s advise will come as a surprise to some fans as she has been complaining about her inability to get a suitors despite that it’s 2020.

She has however been enjoying her single life the best way she would have love to, gifting herself numerous gifts.

