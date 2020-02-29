Investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo in a new statement has once again stated that top blogger, Linda Ikeji was never pregnant.

According to Kemi Olunloyo, she claimed Linda Ikeji used a surrogate and wore a moon bump for four months.

The Journalist stated this again while responding to a follower on Twitter, who said she gave a fake news that Linda Ikeji was never pregnant.

See the tweet below,

Linda was NEVER pregnant. She used a surrogate and wore a moonbump for 4 months #kemitalks https://t.co/Frez7URFv6 — Dr Kemi Olunloyo (Pharm.D)💊😷 (@KemiOlunloyo) February 29, 2020

Kemi Olunloyo is not new when it comes to dropping some reports that has often led to controversies.

Aside Linda Ikeji, Nigerian singer, Davido and his baby mama, Chioma have mostly been at the receiving end of Kemi’s report.

In another report, Kemi Olunloyo happened to have reported about Coronavirus in Nigeria prior to a confirmation by the Nigerian Government.

