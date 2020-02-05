Controversial cross dresser Idris Okuneye also known as Bobrisky has showed his fans what his home looks like. The social media sensation in appreciation shared a video of the beautiful home he has over his head at the age of 28.

Bobrisky wrote: Look at my home at 28, forget, God had blessed me

Bobrisky has shown that he truly meant his statement when he said he can’t be tamed. He has just revealed that he is set to broadcast his transgender activities to Nigerians very soon, stating that he will begin his own reality TV show.

He revealed that the idea was triggered due to high demand from fans to see more of him. In a short announcement he made, he stated that “since you are all disturbing me to see more of me, i’ll start my reality TV show soon”

He further revealed he will start in Nigeria first before going to join Dencia in Los Angeles.

HOT NOW