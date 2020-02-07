Relationship expert and blogger, Joro Olumofin has sent a strong warning to single ladies who are desperate on getting married at all cost.
With valentine coming up in the coming days, Joro Olumofin took time to advise single ladies who might be going out on a date with their fiancee.
Love Doctor as Joro Olumofin is popularly known by some section of the fans advised them to have it at the back of the their minds that not all relationship will lead to marriage.
He also noted that they should stop setting mental traps for themselves because some men tend to take advantages of desperate ladies.
Watch video of Joro Olumofin dishing out the advise below:
View this post on Instagram
This needs to be said. Ladies, Not every relationship is going to lead to Marriage. Some relationships are meant to teach you a lesson for the next one. Stop setting mental traps for yourself. Men are taking advantage of women because of this. You’ll see ladies washing plate, doing chores for boyfriends family members because they have set wedding date in their mind. Also, the association of “God when”. Ladies have said God when so much that when they meet any guy he is definitely God sent and he’s the ONE. Ladies, take control of this narrative. Let guys be the one saying God when will this girl say yes to me.
Joro Olumofin some months ago advised ladies to stop asking their boyfriends for iPhones and material things noting that they should rather be asking them for Land or School Fees.
The relationship expert who seems fed up with the development noted that it’s only a lady that has no plans that will ask their boyfriends for such thing.
