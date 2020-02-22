Son of the Vice president of Nigeria, Laolu osinbajo Is set to marry his beautiful bride, Sekemioluwa Braithwaite.

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo and his family are celebrating as their son, Laolu traditionally weds his Girlfriend, Sekemi Braithwaite on Thursday 20th, February 2020.

The private ceremony saw families of the bride and groom watch as their kids finally take the bold step of tying the knot. The white wedding is reportedly holding this weekend. Excited Laolu took to his Instagram page to share lovely photos from the event.

He wrote:

“Mrs. Sekemioluwa Osinbajo. My beautiful wife. Thank You Jesus for all you have done for us. ❤️ “Thus I will bless You while I live; I will lift up my hands in Your name. My soul shall be satisfied as with marrow and fatness, And my mouth shall praise You with joyful lips.”

‭‭Psalms‬ ‭63:4-5‬ ‭NKJV‬‬ #Jesus #thanksgiving #sweetwife #damsel”

See photos below:

