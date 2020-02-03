DMW act, Mayorkun was spotted with award-winning American singer and producer, William James Adams known professionally as will.i.am in Miami
The two music acts linked up during an event organized by BudX in Miami and in the video which Mayorkun posted on his social media pages. Taking a cue from the video, they clicked instantly and conversed like they had been friends for a long time.
Mayorkun also gave the black-eyed pea member his glasses and played his latest track “Geng” which Will.I.am seemed to enjoy and it’s safe to say that a collaboration would be coming our way soon. Watch the video below:
