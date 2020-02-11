Veteran actress, Moet Abebe has caused uproar on social media as she goes braless in new stunning picture.

Moet Abebe who is often regarded as one of the most fashionable celebrity in the entertainment industry gave fans an early Valentine Gift.

The beautiful model and television presenter made sure her fans especially the male ones were glued to her page.

Moet Abebe who rocked a red outfit exposed her cleavages which without no doubt tempt men on the social media platform.

She captioned the post: Valentine’s round the corner!!!

Fans and celebrities who could not get over the picture have reacted swiftly to the sultry picture.

Celebrities like Peruzzi and Don Jazzy reacted to the beauty on show as they shared their opinion.

Peruzzi reacted by commenting: Ah ahn Sister Valentina Abebe 🙌🏾 while Mavins Record Label boss, Don Jazzy wrote: Yes it’s round 🚶♂️

Moet Abebe will be looking forward to give her fans more stunning picture when valentine’s day finally come.

