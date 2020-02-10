Popular actress Regina Daniels’ mother Rita Daniels, posed with her son, Sammy West in a new photo she shared on her Instagram page. She gushed about him in the caption she accompanied the picture with.

Rita Daniels posted the picture on her Instagram page with the caption; Meet my Lover. In the photos shared on Instagram, the actress’ mother looked beautiful and happy as she posed for shots with her son. Rita was seen rocking a white top paired with black jeans.

Recall that Sammy West recently complained about how Regina Daniels’ billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko took her from him. Regina Daniels shared a WhatsApp chat she had with Sammy West. In the chat, Real Sammy West reached out to his sister, telling her not to forget him now that she is thriving.

