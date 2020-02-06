Nollywood actress and mother of two, Iyabo Ojo in a latest statement has thrown a shade at her fellow actress, Fathia Williams.

Even though she didn’t mention any name, a read through her statement showed she was referring to Fathia Williams.

Iyabo expressed in a statement, “After all I did for you 2 years ago to celebrate your bday in Turkey, you still snitched on me giving media fake news that I was in coma for 3 days.”

A little findings showed that Fathia’s 49th birthday was celebrated in Turkey in 2018 and Iyabo Ojo was present.

Fathia Balogun celebrated her 51st birthday yesterday but Iyabo Ojo proceeded to fire at her

She wrote:

“You never cease to amaze me & I’m not surprised bcos you remain number one agbaya in Nollywood … no self respect @ all, you envy the young ones and pretend to Love the ones that you benefit from somehow at the end you still ain’t loyal o ku ku si ma tun te bo ni be ni ishhhhhhhhhhh

.

After all I did for you 2 years ago to celebrate your bday in Turkey, you still snitched on me giving media fake news that I was in coma for 3 days you wish bcos you knew about my surgery, I knew you hoped & prayed I died …. that’s why you never came to see me afterwards but guess what my God pass you, he is mighter than you, my God disappointed you & your team

.I’m still living girl

.

You are a Witch!! Yes O!! O gba enu ni but guess what I’m that lioness who will always come out victorious no matter how hard you try to pull me down or destroy my name spiritually….. Darkness & Light can never be on the same page & I make bold to say you are a terrible person …….. Back off witch

.

Enjoy your birthday @islandlounge remember i named it.”