Nollywood actress and mother of two, Iyabo Ojo in a latest statement has thrown a shade at her fellow actress, Fathia Williams.
Even though she didn’t mention any name, a read through her statement showed she was referring to Fathia Williams.
Iyabo expressed in a statement, “After all I did for you 2 years ago to celebrate your bday in Turkey, you still snitched on me giving media fake news that I was in coma for 3 days.”
A little findings showed that Fathia’s 49th birthday was celebrated in Turkey in 2018 and Iyabo Ojo was present.
Fathia Balogun celebrated her 51st birthday yesterday but Iyabo Ojo proceeded to fire at her
She wrote:
“You never cease to amaze me & I’m not surprised bcos you remain number one agbaya in Nollywood … no self respect @ all, you envy the young ones and pretend to Love the ones that you benefit from somehow at the end you still ain’t loyal o ku ku si ma tun te bo ni be ni ishhhhhhhhhhh
.
After all I did for you 2 years ago to celebrate your bday in Turkey, you still snitched on me giving media fake news that I was in coma for 3 days you wish bcos you knew about my surgery, I knew you hoped & prayed I died …. that’s why you never came to see me afterwards but guess what my God pass you, he is mighter than you, my God disappointed you & your team
.I’m still living girl
.
You are a Witch!! Yes O!! O gba enu ni but guess what I’m that lioness who will always come out victorious no matter how hard you try to pull me down or destroy my name spiritually….. Darkness & Light can never be on the same page & I make bold to say you are a terrible person …….. Back off witch
.
Enjoy your birthday @islandlounge remember i named it.”
A Yahoo Boy has been identified as the reason why Iyabo Ojo attacked Faithia Williams on her birthday yesterday.
An IG blogger revealed that Faithia Williams snatched the Yahoo Boy from her after she introduced her to me.
What got Iyabo Ojo more angry to the point of ranting on social media yesterday is that the man sponsored a birthday party for Faithia Williams.
Well, Iyabo Ojo took her pound of flesh from Faithia Williams and it has nothing to do with her rant in which she called her a witch.
According to IG blogger Gistloverupdate, while Faithia Williams enjoyed a birthday sponsored by the man she snatched from Iyabo Ojo, her estranged husband, Saidi Balogun, who shares same birthday date with her was getting hosted by Iyabo Ojo.
