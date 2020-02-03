Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe is currently out of the country as she visits her only daughter Michelle Gentry who is a student in Canada. The actress took to her page to share lovely photos of herself and her beautiful daughter who apparently must have missed her mother. Mercy hinted that she is set to start a Youtube channel that features herself and Michelle.
See photos below
Michelle Gentry reportedly studies aeronautical engineering at a top Canadian University.
HOT NOW
- Chi Fire! Davido’s fiancee Chioma dressed to kill for the wedding ceremony of Adewale Adeleke
- Davido and Hushpuppi battle on the dance floor as they spray hard currencies at Wale Adeleke’s wedding
- Mercy Eke breaks the internet as she puts her massive behind in full display (Photos)
Discussion about this post