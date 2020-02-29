Petite reality TV star Diane Russet turned 24 yesterday and had a slumber party last night in her beautiful apartment. The party, apparently, had basically all the 2019 Big Brother Naija housemates and it included the estranged couple, Mercy Eke and Ike Onyema.

This would be the first time Mercy and Ike would be spotted together since their alleged break up few weeks ago. A video from the party showed that the duo ignored each other all through the evening. Mercy was at a corner of the living room while Ike maintained a distance as though he was under a restraining order.

Expect more mouthwatering gist from the slumber party. Watch the video below:

